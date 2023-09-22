State Bank of India raises Rs 10,000 crore via infra bonds at 7.49%

State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, has raised Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infrastructure bonds, priced at a more favourable rate of 7.49 per cent. The pricing was five basis points cheaper than the coupon set at 7.54 per cent for infrastructure bonds issued in July.

The yield was 7.7 per cent for infrastructure bonds issued by the bank in January.

Bond market dealers indicated that the softening of yields in the markets helped SBI set the coupon at a lower rate. The demand for those seeking long-term paper was robust, and the issue attracted bids exceeding Rs 20,000 crore. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and insurance companies were notable investors.

The bond offer had two components: a base issue size of around Rs 4,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 6,000 crore as well.

SBI executives stated that this pricing was more favourable than the July offering. The spread over the 15-year Government of India bond was 12 basis points this time, compared to 13 basis points in July.

While news of India's inclusion in the JP Morgan GBI-EM index had little impact, future bond issuances would likely benefit from lower borrowing costs, they said.

SBI's first infrastructure bond issuance was in December 2022. It had raised approximately Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.51 per cent. The duration of the bond issuance was 10 years.

With today's offering, the funds raised through infrastructure bonds amount to about Rs 40,000 crore in the last financial year and the current one.

The board had given approval to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore via infrastructure bonds in FY24. With today's bond issue, the entire approved amount has been raised. SBI may consider additional infrastructure bond offerings in the remaining part of the financial year, given the pricing advantage and the prospect of stable deposits, an SBI executive said.

These bonds from SBI carry an AAA credit rating with a stable outlook from domestic credit-rating agencies. The proceeds from the infrastructure bonds are exempt from reserve requirements like the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR). Thus, the entire amount can be channelled into lending operations. The funds raised will be used to bolster long-term resources for financing infrastructure and affordable housing.