ANZ bank onboards HCLTech to drive digital workplace across 33 countries

HCLTech leverages new technologies including extended reality, GenAI & IoT-powered workspaces to drive experiential, sustainable & inclusive workplaces for enterprises

HCLTech, HCL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Banking major ANZ has selected IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) for a new engagement that entails digital workplace transformations across 33 countries.
HCLTech will provide ANZ with digital workplace services and experience management across end user devices and applications, including laptops, mobile phones and tablets, according to a release.
The release, however, did not divulge the size of the contract bagged by HCLTech.
"HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and ANZ, one of Australia's four largest banks and the largest banking group in New Zealand and the Pacific, have expanded their relationship with a new engagement that will transform ANZ's digital employee experience across 33 countries," it said.
HCLTech leverages new technologies including extended reality, GenAI (generative artificial intelligence) and IoT-powered workspaces to drive experiential, sustainable and inclusive workplaces for enterprises.
"We're excited to continue our long-standing and strong relationship with HCLTech. ANZ is committed to leveraging technology to deliver employee-centric services, and HCLTech's deep domain expertise will accelerate this journey," Vinit Jha, Domain Lead, Employee Experience at ANZ, said.

Michael Horton, Executive President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand at HCLTech, said the engagement represents one of the largest digital workplace transformations and managed services engagements in the region.
"We are delighted to expand our decade-long relationship with ANZ and support its next stage of digital transformation as it focuses on fostering a better digital experience for its employees and customers," Horton said.

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

