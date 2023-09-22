close
Sensex (-0.27%)
66052.62 -177.62
Nifty (-0.40%)
19663.90 -78.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.60 + 5.85
Nifty Midcap (-0.13%)
40134.55 -50.30
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44609.30 -14.55
Heatmap

Suzlon Group secures 29.4 MW wind capacity order from BrightNight

Suzlon Group on Friday said it has secured a new order to install 29.4 MW wind capacity from BrightNight in Maharashtra

wind turbine, wind mill, renewable power, energy, wind energy

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Suzlon Group on Friday said it has secured a new order to install 29.4 MW wind capacity from BrightNight in Maharashtra.
The capacity is a part of BrightNight's 100 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Osmanabad in Maharashtra, Suzlon Group said in a statement.
"Suzlon will install 14 units of S120 140m wind turbine generators with a hybrid lattice tubular tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each," it said without disclosing the order value.
The project is expected to be commissioned in phases, beginning April 2024, and curb 2.5 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year, it added.
Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.
JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said, the power generated from this project will target the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India.

Also Read

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Suzlon bags 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy for 33 generators

Suzlon Energy tumbles 10% in 2 days post Q1FY24 results

Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd

State Bank of India raises Rs 10,000 crore via infra bonds at 7.49%

Lupin acquires five legacy brands from Meranini to solidify its portfolio

Agritech Ergos raises $10 mn as equity, debt from investors to grow biz

OYO added 2,800 new corporate clients in Jan-July, up 11.75% YoY: Report

SC allows SpiceJet to pay Credit Suisse in instalments over 6 months

Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with more than 20 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.
BrightNight is a global, independent power producer with a 38 gigawatt (GW) portfolio. The company works with customers across the US and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, custom built, large-scale renewable power projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wind power firms wind power generation wind power wind power sector

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon