Piaggio to boost premium play; enters bike segment with Aprilia RS 457

The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned subsidiary -- Piaggio Vehicles, has forayed into the growing mid-size bike segment by unveiling Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia

Photo: Twitter @ApriliaOfficial

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Italy's Piaggio Group aims to enhance its presence in the premium two-wheeler segment in India, as more and more customers seek feature-rich options for mobility requirements, according to a top company executive.
The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned subsidiary -- Piaggio Vehicles, has forayed into the growing mid-size bike segment by unveiling Aprilia RS 457.
The company already sells five premium scooter models under Aprilia and Vespa brands, in the country.
"What we have seen is that more and more customers are seeking something more to satisfy their need for mobility. They are looking for feature-rich models, a trend which is already there in various countries," Piaggio Vehicles Chairman and MD Diego Graffi said.
There is an increase in expectations of Indian consumers as they seek more than just a vehicle to commute from one place to another, he added.
He noted that demand for premium products has been on a rise in the country.

Graffi said the company would start selling the Aprilia RS 457 in India from around January next year from select outlets in major cities.
It will be followed by launches in other geographies as well, he added.
When asked about scooter sales, Graffi said: "We are going to target 60,000-70,000 scooters this calendar year. This is in line with our strategy of being in the premium segment," Graffi said.
The company sold a similar number of units last year as well, he noted.
Piaggio Vehicles also sells three-wheelers in the domestic market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piaggio bikes vehicles

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon