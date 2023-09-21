close
Sensex (-0.79%)
66272.32 -528.52
Nifty (-0.64%)
19773.15 -128.25
Nifty Midcap (0.13%)
40597.50 + 53.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.05%)
5811.65 + 2.85
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
45134.25 -250.35
Heatmap

Vedanta Resources in talks with PE funds for $1 billion debt repayment

The mining conglomerate is simultaneously in discussions with bondholders to modify repayment timelines on a portion of the $3.2 billion bonds

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Resources is currently engaged in advanced discussions with global private credit funds, including Cerberus Capital, Bain Capital, Ares SSG Capital, and Davidson Kempner, to syndicate a $1 billion short-term loan, according to a report by the Economics Times. This loan is intended to partially repay the company's $3.2 billion bonds maturing in 2024 and 2025.

The company has $1 billion of 13.875 per cent bonds maturing in January, $1 billion of 6.125 per cent bonds due in August 2024, and $1.2 billion of 8.95 per cent bonds maturing in March 2025. To address these repayments, Vedanta Resources is simultaneously discussing with bondholders to modify repayment timelines and other terms on a portion of the $3.2 billion bonds.

Executives of the mining conglomerate proposed prepaying 30 per cent of the bonds upfront and rolling over the remaining 70 per cent over three years during roadshows in Hong Kong, Singapore, and London. During these roadshows, Vedanta also informed bondholders about its plans to raise funds by divesting its steel and mining assets. These discussions with potential buyers may take up to 15 months to conclude.

The company's debt situation has raised concerns among rating agencies, with S&P Global Ratings warning of a possible downgrade of Vedanta Resources' offshore bonds if adequate compensation for bondholders is not achieved. The conglomerate is facing significant debt maturities, with $1.3 billion due in the financial year 2024 and $4.3 billion in the financial year 2025, and it had $5.9 billion of debt, including $3.7 billion of bonds, as of June.

A spokesperson from Vedanta Resources informed ET that the company is continuously engaging in discussions with various parties, including existing bondholders, as it explores options to address its upcoming maturities and financial challenges.

Also Read

Harley Davidson X440 to cost Rs 10,500 more; now starting at Rs 2,39,500

Vedanta may successfully handle its debt in the next 12 months: Report

Byju's closes Rs 2,000-crore debt funding from Davidson Kempner Capital

Eicher Motors cracks 6% as Hero Moto-Harley Davidson tie up for X440 bike

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Here's why Adani's grip on banks is tighter than his hold on markets

Existing GCCs expand in tier-2, 3 cities for cost, talent benefits

Volvo to end diesel car production by 2024, to become all-electric carmaker

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Resources debts Private equity firms Bain capital BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon