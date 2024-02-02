PLI will be one of the biggest sources of funds next year: Tata Motors

TPEML Managing Director Shailesh Chandra had told Business Standard last month that the Ebitda margins for the EV business in the second quarter were minus 5.5 per cent, better than the first quarter Ebitda margin of minus 9.7 per cent

Tata Motors said that one of the biggest sources of funds for its electric vehicle (EV) business would be the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme benefits. The company further clarified that there were no plans for an immediate capital raise for the EV business as such.

“The total outlay is about $2 billion for the EV business. Of this, the first $1 billion has come from the first fund-raise where TPG Capital also participated. One of the biggest sources of money is going to be the PLI, where we believe that the money should start coming from next year onwards now that the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certificate has come through,” said P.B. Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors.

He also added that the EV business, which operates under a separate arm Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML), is already Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (Ebitda)-break even before product development investment. “We intend to turn Ebitda positive in the coming quarters. This will again generate the funds to continue investments in the EV business. In the meantime, we have done some strategic moves like acquiring capacities. The Sanand-2 plant was acquired at competitive prices. These helped to manage the spends,” Balaji explained. He assured that they are ‘quite secure’ on their funding and see no stress there.

“The Ebitda margin is negative only because of the product development expenses – the cost of creating our portfolio. It is an investment, not an expense. It's an accounting principle to charge off a part of your capital expenditure through the profit-and-loss statement route. If we remove this element, then we are very close to breaking even on Ebitda. We are definitely eyeing becoming operating cash-flow positive,” Chandra had said.

Balaji said that PLI benefits would range from 13 to 18 per cent of revenue for vehicles that are approved by the government for PLI. Tata Motors' Tiago EV is already in line to receive these benefits. The company is now doing procedural work, and then they will start filing for PLI benefits.

There were no immediate plans to raise funds from the market because Balaji said that they do not think that the markets are conducive for any fund-raise now.