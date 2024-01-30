Sensex (    %)
                        
After 7 yrs, TaMo pips Maruti Suzuki to become most valuable auto company

The combined market cap of Tata Motors (Rs 287,327 crore) and Tata Motors DVR (Rs 29,226 crore) stood at Rs 3.16 trillion

Tata Motors, Tata
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Tata Motors surpassed Maruti Suzuki (India) (MSIL) to become the most valuable automobile company, in terms of market capitalisation, after a gap of seven years, as the stock of the Tata Group company hit a new high on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade.

The combined market cap of Tata Motors (Rs 287,327 crore) and Tata Motors DVR (Rs 29,226 crore) stood at  Rs 3.16 trillion. In comparison, MSIL's market cap stood at Rs 3.15 trillion at 01:01 PM, the BSE data shows.

Back in 2017 (January 25), Tata Motors has pipped MSIL with an m-cap of Rs 1.76 trillion

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

