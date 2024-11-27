Pocket FM's revenue up 6x to Rs 1,052 crore in FY24, losses reduced

Audio series startup Pocket FM reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,051.97 crore for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), reflecting nearly sixfold growth from Rs 176.36 crore in the previous financial year. Meanwhile, its losses reduced to Rs 165 crore from Rs 208 crore in FY23.
The revenue growth was primarily driven by subscription income from micro-transactions, which rose sharply to Rs 934.73 crore in FY24 from Rs 160 crore the previous year.
“This year (FY25), we are expecting about 80 per cent growth in revenue for our business,” said Anurag Sharma, chief financial officer (CFO), Pocket FM, in an interview with Business Standard.
“All our businesses across geographies are operating at almost positive gross margins. If we are on a negative cashflow trajectory, it is largely due to our investments in content – we need to invest heavily in creating content initially and then distribute it,” he added.
Pocket FM operates on a freemium model, offering consumers 15 minutes of free listening for each audio series. Users can then purchase coins, priced at Rs 50-100, to unlock new episodes.
“The entry barriers to access shows are very low, close to Rs 2-3 in India,” Sharma said.
Pocket FM recorded more than 45 million micro-transactions in FY24, significantly boosting its global revenue growth.
According to Sharma, over 30 of Pocket FM’s audio series generated more than Rs 10 crore each in revenue, with seven surpassing Rs 100 crore. The company reported over 100 billion minutes of streaming by its 200-million listeners during FY24.
Additionally, over 40,000 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered audio series contributed revenue exceeding Rs 25 crore.
Meanwhile, revenue from advertisements grew more than sevenfold, rising from Rs 12.5 crore to Rs 89.34 crore. The company improved its expense-to-earnings ratio from 2.18 in FY23 to 1.16 in FY24.
Pocket FM currently operates in India and the United States and has recently expanded to Europe and Latin America.
“Approximately 70 per cent of our revenue comes from the North American market. Now we have expanded to Europe and other high-average revenue per user (ARPU) markets,” Sharma said.
The company had earlier reported a twofold increase in revenue from its India business, reaching Rs 261 crore, alongside a 78 per cent decline in losses to Rs 15.7 crore in FY24.
In March, Pocket FM raised $103 million in Series D funding in a round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Stepstone Group. This nearly doubled the company’s valuation to about $750 million, up from $390 million in March 2022 when it raised $65 million in its Series C round.