Vedanta and PwC partner on carbon reduction initiatives in Odisha

The companies plan to distribute 2,000 improved cookstoves and work to replace invasive plant species

Vedanta

Vedanta (Photo: Reuters)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has partnered with PwC India to bolster biodiversity conservation and carbon reduction in Jharsuguda, Odisha, the company announced on Wednesday. 
 
The collaboration, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), includes advanced carbon sequestration projects, GIS-based ecological restoration, and distribution of energy-efficient cooking stoves to local communities.
 
Replacing invasive plant species
 
Key efforts involve the replacement of invasive plant species with native flora and the creation of dense forests using the Miyawaki technique, which accelerates biodiversity and carbon absorption.  
 
Sunil Gupta, COO of Vedanta Aluminium, emphasised the significance of the partnership in a press release, stating, “Together, we are addressing critical ecological challenges while fostering community well-being for a greener planet.”  
 
 
Distribution of 2,000 cookstoves

To combat carbon emissions, 2,000 improved cookstoves will be distributed, reducing reliance on traditional biomass fuels and improving air quality. Habitat restoration initiatives, guided by global best practices and in collaboration with local  non-governmental organisations and biodiversity management committees, aim to ensure no net loss of biodiversity.  
 
“Our efforts aim to support a more sustainable future for local communities and the environment,” explained Sandeep Kumar Mohanty, partner- ESG strategy and transformation/leader- sustainability and climate strategy, PwC India
 
Mohanty further highlighted the focus on advanced biodiversity tools like the Brics framework and GIS mapping for effective planning. These initiatives align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Climate Action (SDG 13), Life on Land (SDG 15), and Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12).  
 
Vedanta to invest Rs 1 trillion in Odisha
 
In October, Vedanta Limited had announced that it would invest  Rs 1 trillion in various alumina refinery and aluminum plants in Odisha. During a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal had said, “Odisha has always played an important role in Vedanta’s growth. Our investments reflect our commitment to the state's inclusive growth and driving large-scale industrialisation. This announcement not only reaffirms Vedanta’s position as a key partner in Odisha’s development but also strengthens the state’s potential to become a global hub for aluminium and industrial innovation.”

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

