Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Gaurs Group to invest Rs 750 cr on new housing project in Greater Noida

Gaurs Group to invest Rs 750 cr on new housing project in Greater Noida

The company will develop 5 million (50 lakh) sq ft of commercial space in the upcoming Grade-A project

Shubhashish Homes

Representative Image: The company is targeting to start construction of this commercial project next year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Gaurs Group will invest about Rs 750 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Greater Noida to expand its business amid strong demand for residential properties.

Gaurs Group Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Manoj Gaur said the company will develop around 250 units in this new housing project.

"We will soon be launching a new housing project in Greater Noida. The project will have 12 lakh square feet of developable area," he told PTI.

Asked about project cost, Gaur said it will be around Rs 750 crore, including land and construction costs. The company had bought this land located at Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida from banks.

 

Gaurs Group is already developing one project at the same location.

Gaur, who is also Chairman of realtors' apex body CREDAI, said the demand in Noida and Greater Noida remains strong, and there is a lack of adequate supply.

More From This Section

Air India

Flying Air India? You can have the Vistara experience on 5 prime routes

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Sembcorp Industries bags 300MW wind-solar hybrid project from NTPC

B Sumant, ITC executive director

Horses for courses: ITC devises bespoke plans for distribution channels

Railways, train

G G Tronics bags Chittaranjan Locomotive order to supply KAVACH equipment

Wipro

Wipro brings in new Europe head Omkar Nisal to revive market amid slowdown

Last month, Gaurs Group said it would develop a 17-acre commercial project in Noida with an investment of Rs 4,000 crore as part of its strategy to build rental assets.

The company will develop 5 million (50 lakh) sq ft of commercial space in the upcoming Grade-A project.

"We are planning to develop a large commercial project on Noida Expressway. The total area will be about 5 million sq ft, of which 2.5 million sq ft will be retail, 2 million sq ft office and a hotel with more than 300 keys," Gaur had said.

The company will develop the project on a lease model to boost its annual rental income which currently stands at more than Rs 125 crore.

The company is targeting to start construction of this commercial project next year.

Gaurs Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR, is planning to launch its initial public offering in the next 18 months.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, Gaurs Group (formerly Gaursons India Ltd) has developed over 65 million sq ft and delivered 65,000 units.

The group has also ventured into allied verticals of shopping malls, schools, hotels, solar plants and construction.

The group has delivered three townships to date, of which the largest is Gaur City in Noida Extension.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Gaurs Group plans IPO in next 18 months to tap growth potential: CMD

real estate

Gaurs Group to invest Rs 1,600 crore to build luxury flats in Ghaziabad

Devendra Fadnavis

LIVE news: Allies will sit together and decide, says Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM deadlock

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

Rs 11,333 crore lost in cyber frauds till Sep, PM warns of 'digital arrest'

Aster DM

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire remaining 13% stake in Prerana Hospital

Topics : Gaurs group housing Home Greater Noida

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon