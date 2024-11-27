Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Aster DM Healthcare to acquire remaining 13% stake in Prerana Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire remaining 13% stake in Prerana Hospital

The complete acquisition of Prerana Hospital Ltd marks a significant milestone for Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM

Aster DM Healthcare on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 13 per cent stake.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aster DM Healthcare on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 13 per cent stake in Prerana Hospital Ltd.

Aster DM Healthcare had previously held 87 per cent stake in Prerana Hospital Ltd which owns 254-bedded 'Aster Adhaar Hospital' at Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

"The transaction will be completed in two tranches and the indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is December 31, 2025," the company said in a statement.

The consideration for the acquisition will be determined based on an independent valuation report in accordance with applicable laws, the company said in a regulatory filing.

 

The complete acquisition of Prerana Hospital Ltd marks a significant milestone for Aster DM Healthcare in its continued growth and diversification strategy, the company said.

"The complete acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic goals to consolidate our presence in Western India. The expansion will also further build our customer base and deliver greater value to all stakeholders," Aster DM Healthcare Founder & Chairman Azad Moopen said.

He further said, "Aster Aadhar Hospital is a key step in accelerating our growth and innovation in healthcare in this region, especially in the wake of significant competitive presence of healthcare establishments here."  Aster Aadhar Hospital, Kolhapur is a multi-speciality hospital with over 25 specialities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stocks to watch, Nov 11: Asian Paints, Britannia, Vedanta, REC, Tata Motors

PremiumThe merger negotiations between US-based private equity major Blackstone-owned Quality Care India and Bangalore-based listed hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare have reached the final stage with Blackstone expected to hold a majority stake in the merg

Aster DM Healthcare-Quality Care India merger talks enter final lap

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Aster DM, Laurus Labs among 5 smallcap stock ideas in a falling market

Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare stock skyrockets 14% after turnaround in Q2FY25

PremiumBlackstone

PE firm Blackstone likely to own majority in Aster-Care merged entity

Topics : Aster DM Healthcare hospitals healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon