Power company CESC acquires 64% stake in Purvah Green Power for Rs 205 cr

Power company CESC Ltd on Monday said it has acquired 63.91 per cent equity shares in Purvah Green Power for Rs 205 crore.

CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Power company CESC Ltd on Monday said it has acquired 63.91 per cent equity shares in Purvah Green Power for Rs 205 crore.
Post-acquisition, Purvah Green Power Private Limited (Purvah) will become its direct subsidiary, CESC said in a regulatory filing.
"The company (CESC) has acquired today 63.91 per cent equity shares of Purvah Green Power Private Limited ("Purvah"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crescent Power Limited (a subsidiary of the company), thus making Purvah a direct subsidiary of CESC Ltd," it added.
The cost of acquisition would be Rs 205 crore, the company said.
"63.91 per cent of Purvah's shares were acquired by the company by subscribing to 20,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for an aggregate consideration amounting to Rs 2,05,00,00,000," the filing said.
CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

