PwC India, Microsoft India ink agreement to strengthen cybersecurity

PwC India on Monday announced that it has formed a partnership with Microsoft India to strengthen their cyber risk incident response and recovery capabilities. They said the alliance would counter the increasing sophistication of cyber threats by combining PwC India's expertise in incident management with Microsoft’s advanced technological solutions.

The alliance would use Microsoft Copilot for Security - a generative AI-powered security tool. Through this, enterprises would be able to leverage Microsoft’s large-scale data and threat intelligence security graph along with PwC's incident management capabilities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We believe that AI-based tools like Copilot can help reduce a disadvantage for cyber teams overwhelmed by the sheer number and complexity of human-led cyber attacks, both of which are on the rise," said Vivek Belgavi, partner and leader - alliances and ecosystems, PwC India.

"We are moving toward a future where AI and machine learning will become integral in optimising security operations. Not only can we significantly reduce the incident response time but can also rapidly process large volumes of data to provide key insights to strengthen the enterprise’s overall security posture," said Terence Gomes, partner, PwC India.

"With this collaboration, we will empower our clients to predict, prevent, and respond to security threats with confidence."

PwC India said it can support the in-house threat intelligence capabilities of companies by building new data feeds, collecting, analysing, and distributing details on potential attacks and providing global visibility on the threat landscape.

With Microsoft Copilot for Security, PwC India said it would be able to help clients "better understand their risk profile, make informed decisions and mitigate new threats".

Anand Jethalia, country head, security, Microsoft India, said, "Our collaboration with PwC will enable customers to stay resilient by leveraging Microsoft’s tech and AI innovations and empowers enterprises to tackle threats at the speed and scale of AI."