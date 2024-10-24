Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Power Grid raises Rs 10K cr at 7.08%; Indian Bank's Rs 5K cr bond at 7.12%

Power Grid raises Rs 10K cr at 7.08%; Indian Bank's Rs 5K cr bond at 7.12%

Infrastructure bonds have a tenor of at least seven years and the proceeds are utilised by banks to fund long-term infrastructure projects

Power grid
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Thursday raised Rs 5,000 crore by selling 10-year bullet bonds at a coupon rate of 7.08 per cent.
 
Bullet bonds are those where the principal is repaid as lump sum on maturity.
 
Separately, Indian Bank, also a public-sector entity, raised Rs 5,000 crore through 10-year infrastructure bonds at a 7.12 per cent coupon rate, sources said.
 
While PGCIL’s issue size was Rs 1,000 crore, with a greenshoe option of Rs 4,000 crore, Indian Bank’s issue size was Rs 2,000 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 3,000 crore. (In a greenshoe
Topics : Power Grid Power Grid Corporation of India Power Grid Corp Indian Bank

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon