Power utility firm CESC approves proposal to raise Rs 300 cr through NCDs

Under the first issuance, 20,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 200 crore, will be issued on a private placement basis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Power utility firm CESC Ltd board has approved the issuance of 30,000 non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis to raise Rs 300 crore.
Under the first issuance, 20,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 200 crore, will be issued on a private placement basis.
In the second tranche, 10,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 100 crore, will be issued on a private placement basis.
The committee of the Board, at its meeting held today (Wednesday), has approved the issue of the following secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, a BSE filing stated.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon