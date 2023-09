Public sector company ITI develops its own branded laptop, micro PC

Public sector telecommunications company ITI Limited said on Monday that it has developed its own branded laptop and micro PC with international standards and launched them in the market.

The products have been branded as 'SMAASH', said the Bengaluru-based central PSU, which functions under the Ministry of Communication. ITI said in a press release that the products have already been distributed in the market, and that the company has won many tenders competing against MNC brands like Acer, HP, Dell and Lenovo.

The two flagship products -- laptop and micro PC -- have been designed in association with Intel Corporation with which an MOU had been signed for design and manufacturing, it said. "ITI Limited's Micro PC -- a GREEN solution product -- does the computation like any other PC with very less carbon footprint and it considerably reduces e-waste," the statement said. "It consumes less power as compared to conventional PCs, is of small size, has no moving parts like a fan, and has a long life. In essence, SMAASH products save electricity, cost, and workspace," the ITI release said. More than 12,000 SMAASH PCs are successfully performing at various customer sites, it added. "One of the solutions that ITI Limited offers is SMAASH PCs with solar solutions. The SMAASH PCs are highly compatible with solar solutions since they take DC input," the release said. ITI said it has recently won two tenders from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) and has supplied around 9,000 laptops to government schools in Kerala.

"The SMAASH brand is being received well and is helping us win tenders in cutthroat markets," ITI Limited's Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Rai said. It is indeed a challenging task to win tenders competing with MNCs who have global reach and deep pockets.

