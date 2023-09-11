IRB Infrastructure toll revenue collection grows 24% to Rs 417 cr in August

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) on Monday said its revenue from toll collection grew 24 per cent to Rs 417.2 crore in August 2023.

Toll collection stood at Rs 336 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in a statement.

Out of its 13 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 141.1 crore to the total revenue collection, it said.

On a month-on-month basis, the collection was up 14 per cent from Rs 365 crore in July 2023.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IRB said, "We have added Hyderabad ORR project. We expect the toll revenue to pick up pace, in view of the forthcoming festival season along with likely commencement of toll collection on newly bagged Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project in Gujarat."



On August 12, IRB announced making an upfront payment of Rs 7,380 crore to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Post payment, its special purpose vehicle (SPV) IRB Golconda Expressway, has commenced toll collection on Jawaharlal Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR), popularly known as Hyderabad ORR, the statement said.

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs 70,000 crore in 11 states.