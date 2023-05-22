close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Public transport tech firm Chalo raises $45 million, to expand globally

The funding would help the firm to expand its presence in international markets after its successful entry into South-East Asia

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
funds

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chalo, a public transport technology company, has raised $45 million as Series D funding. This round is led by incoming investors Avataar Ventures, along with existing investors Lightrock India, WaterBridge Ventures, and Amit Singhal (former Senior VP and Head of Google Search). Chalo has also raised an additional $12 million secured in venture debt from Trifecta and Stride Ventures. This takes the total funds raised by Chalo to $119 million so far.
Chalo didn’t reveal any other financial details, but according to the sources, the firm has crossed a valuation of about $450 million in the new funding round.

The funding is expected to help the firm in the next phase of its growth. It plans to focus on increasing sustainable e-vehicles on the road – both buses and e-bikes, and further enhancing its tech capabilities towards 100 percent  digitisation of buses. The firm also plans to expand its presence in international markets after its successful entry into South-East Asia.
“In the last two years, our capabilities have grown significantly. We have strengthened our core business of city buses, and now offer a multi-modal public transport network solution to cities, encompassing city buses, premium buses, and first and last mile connectivity,” said Mohit Dubey, chief executive officer, Chalo. “Our tech stack is globally relevant, and can help improve the public transport experience in cities around the world.”

Chalo is a tech platform built to improve the consumer experience in city buses and make buses more reliable. With a better and more reliable experience, bus ridership increases. In the Chalo App, passengers can live track their bus and see its live arrival time, thereby eliminating waiting time at bus stops. They can also see how crowded the bus is and buy a ticket or a bus pass via the app. The Chalo Card, enables digital bus tickets for those who are not comfortable using their smartphones for payments.
For bus operators, Chalo has built the complete tech stack to digitise bus operations and offer a digital bus experience. Chalo offers a dedicated mobile app for operators with which they can monitor their buses live, as well as a digital tickets platform that enables mobile, card, and cash tickets in buses. Operators benefit with increased revenue. Digital transactions also reduce cash pilferage.

Also Read

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

Layoffs continue at startups; funding winter, macro uncertainty to blame

India's startup funding in 2022 double the pre-pandemic level: PwC

Startup funding dips by 35% to $24.7 bn in 2022 YTD: Tracxn report

National start-up day: Amid funding cloud, hopes for fresh pitch

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Succession planning: Shashwat Goenka to become chairman of Spencer's Retail

ITC sets up consumer goods manufacturing unit in Odisha, CM inaugurates

JSW Steel, JFE Steel to form JV for CRGO electrical steel manufacturing

Hindustan Unilever, Genpact launch Be.Seen to help minority-owned units


Chalo is operational in 51 cities live-tracking 15,000 buses in India (Mumbai, Chennai, and several other cities) and select international markets, with a proven record of increasing bus ridership by up to 50 per cent in the first year of implementation itself. Chalo also runs premium office commute buses in Delhi and Kolkata under the brand name Shuttl; and has a fleet of e-bikes for first and last mile connectivity under the brand name Vogo. Recently, Chalo also partnered with BEST in Mumbai to launch the Chalo Bus, an all day long premium AC bus service, where passengers can reserve their seats in advance on the Chalo App.
Topics : Road Transport Startups Startup funding

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Public transport tech firm Chalo raises $45 million, to expand globally

funds
3 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

Succession planning: Shashwat Goenka to become chairman of Spencer's Retail

spencer's
2 min read

ITC sets up consumer goods manufacturing unit in Odisha, CM inaugurates

ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar addresses shareholders in the presence of other board members during 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company
1 min read

JSW Steel, JFE Steel to form JV for CRGO electrical steel manufacturing

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read
Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
3 min read

72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

Zomato
2 min read

JSW Steel, Japan's JFE ink pact to manufacture electrical steel in India

The reliefs and concessions sought by JSW were part of the committee of creditors approved resolution plan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon