Purabi Dairy inks pact with Assam to run 5,000 litre daily capacity plant

West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), known under the brand Purabi Dairy, on Sunday said it has joined hands with the Assam government to operate a 5,000-litre daily capacity plant in Dhemaji district.

Purabi Dairy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Dairy Development (DoDD), enabling WAMUL to operate the DoDD's 5,000-litre per day capacity dairy plant at Dhemaji, the company said in a statement.

The tie-up is also expected to provide significant income opportunities to farmers by opening new markets and offering comprehensive training and growth opportunities, it added.

