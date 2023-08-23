Confirmation

QIA to invest Rs 8,278 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures for 0.99% stake

Retail arm of Reliance Industries valued at pre-money equity value of Rs 8.28 trn

Reliance Retail

Photo: Wikipedia

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will through a subsidiary invest Rs 8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRV), the retail arm of Reliance Industries, for a 0.99 per cent stake at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.28 trillion.

RRV in 2020 had raised Rs 47,265 crore from various global investors at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 trillion, said the company in a statement.

“We are delighted to welcome QIA as an investor in RRV. We look forward to benefiting from QIA’s global experience and strong track record of value creation as we further develop RRV into a world class institution, driving transformation of the Indian retail sector. The investment by QIA is a strong endorsement of a positive outlook towards the Indian economy and Reliance’s retail business model, strategy and execution capabilities,” said Isha Ambani, director of RRV.

RRV operates India's largest retail business with a customer base of 267 million and an omnichannel network of more than 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and pharma consumption baskets.

“QIA is committed to supporting innovative companies with high-growth potential in India’s fast growing retail market. We are looking forward to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, with its strong vision and impressive growth trajectory, joining our growing and diverse portfolio of investments in India,” said Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, chief executive officer of QIA.

RRV reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore ($31.7 billion) and net profit of Rs 9,181 crore ($1.1 billion) in FY23.

Morgan Stanley was the financial advisor to RRV and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsels for the new deal. Goldman Sachs, acting as financial advisor to Reliance Industries, advised on the process and transaction structuring. AZB and Cleary Gottlieb acted as legal counsel to QIA.
 
Qatar Investment Authority investment in India
     
Date Portfolio Company Deal Value ( $Nm)
Apr 04, 2013 Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd 9.9
Jul 23, 2013 RMZ Corp 300.0
Dec 21, 2014 Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd 700.0
Dec 21, 2015 Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd 100.0
Dec 11, 2019 Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd 452.2
Jul 20, 2021 Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd 1250.0
Jan 21, 2022 Ver Se Innovation Pvt Ltd 478.0
Oct 17, 2022 Think & Learn Pvt Ltd 250.0
Mar 17, 2023 Phonepe Pvt Ltd 650.0
Aug 07, 2023 Adani Green 500.0
Aug 23, 2023 Reliance Retail 1000.0
     
Source Bloomberg  

Topics : Qatar Investment Authority Reliance Retail

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

