close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

RSIL will be renamed Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and RIL shareholders will receive one share of JFSL for each share they own

BS Web Team New Delhi
Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 12:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday received the approval of shareholders and creditors of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to demerge the company and Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL). In the shareholders' meeting that happened on Tuesday, RIL secured 99.9 per cent of votes in favour of the demerger.
RIL had in October 2022 approved the demerger of the financial services arm.

RSIL will be renamed Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and RIL shareholders will receive one share of JFSL for each share they own.
KV Kamath will be the non-executive chairman of the demerged entity whose shares will be listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The company had earlier announced that the creation of an independent company would help in focusing exclusively and exploring opportunities in the financial services sector. The independent company can attract different sets of investors, strategic partners, lenders and other stakeholders having a specific interest in the financial services business. The demerger will unlock value for RIL's shareholders, it added.
In October last year, while announcing the demerger, RIL chief managing director (CMD) Mukesh Ambani had said, "JFS will be a truly transformational, customer-centric and digital-first financial services enterprise offering simple, affordable, innovative and intuitive financial services products to all Indians."

Also Read

20 years at Reliance helm: Mukesh Ambani redefines scale, business growth

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

K V Kamath is independent director of RIL, non-exec head of financial arm

Google announces blue verified checks for email senders to minimise scams

Tax evasion case: Xiaomi moves Karnataka High Court to challenge FD seizure

Go First employees in a lurch, look for employment at Air India, IndiGO

EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart Mobility raises $42 mn from BP, others

Cognizant to lay off 3,500 employees in 2023 amid declining revenue


"JFS is uniquely positioned to capture multiple growth opportunities in financial services bringing millions of Indians into formal financial institutions," he said.
Ambani had added that JFS will leverage the nationwide omnichannel presence of RIL’s consumer businesses.

On Thursday, 12:20 pm, RIL's shares were trading 0.65 per cent in the green at Rs 2,435.55 apiece on BSE.
Topics : RIL Reliance Industries financial services Mukesh Ambani BS Web Reports

First Published: May 04 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google announces blue verified checks for email senders to minimise scams

Google
2 min read

Tax evasion case: Xiaomi moves Karnataka High Court to challenge FD seizure

Xiaomi
2 min read

Go First employees in a lurch, look for employment at Air India, IndiGO

Go First
2 min read

EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart Mobility raises $42 mn from BP, others

BluSmart
2 min read

Cognizant to lay off 3,500 employees in 2023 amid declining revenue

Cognizant hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack amid coronavirus crisis
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

PhonePe goes live with UPI LITE to enable low-value transactions

PhonePe
2 min read
Premium

Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation
3 min read

Times Group owners initiate talks with financiers as firm's partition looms

Times Group, Times of India
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon