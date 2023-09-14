Qure.ai, PATH India partner to provide TB, Covid screening in Maharashtra

Qure.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm, is partnering with PATH India to deploy an AI-powered chest X-ray solution to improve tuberculosis (TB) and Covid-19 screening in Maharashtra, India. The project is funded by the health agency Unitaid.

The AI solution, named qXR, will be deployed at four key medical facilities in Maharashtra: Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Kathada, Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackrey Rugnalaya in Nashik, and KB Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. qXR uses deep learning to analyse chest X-rays and identify potential abnormalities. This can enhance the accuracy and speed of TB and COVID-19 diagnosis.

Before receiving the Unitaid grant, Qure.ai's qXR software was implemented in seven Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Pallika Hospitals. There, the system led to a 35 per cent increase in TB notifications owing to its capability to identify patients seeking care for unrelated issues, uncovering findings through non-tuberculosis pathways, the press release revealed.

Commenting on the partnership, Shibu Vijayan, medical director for Global Health at Qure.ai, stated, "We are keen to work alongside PATH, a global health organisation committed to achieving health equity through innovation and partnerships, and Unitaid to speed up our fight against TB and support the Indian government in achieving the ambitious aim of eradicating TB by 2025."

"The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the provision of essential health services," stated Neeraj Jain, country director for PATH India. "Through the deployment of qXR, we aim to support health workers in triaging, screening, and managing Covid-19 and TB, thus mitigating the impact on routine service delivery."