Radisson Hotel Group signs 11 new hotels across brands this year till April

Global hospitality company Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday said it has signed 11 new hotels across brands between January-April this year in key gateway cities and emerging destinations of the country.
These new hotels are present across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ujjain, Raipur, Sonamarg, Manali, Kerala and Visakhapatnam, Radisson Hotel Group said in a statement.
The group also announced the debut of its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection, in India with the signing of the first hotel in Hyderabad while expanding its portfolio across other brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals Retreats.
With these signings, the group has 110 operating hotels in over 64 locations across the country.
"2023 marks a significant milestone for us as we have successfully completed our 25-year journey in the Indian market. To translate our ambitious five-year expansion plan, we have signed 11 new hotels since January and have a strong pipeline ahead for this year.
"Our focus remains on strengthening our brand structure while enabling quality hospitality for guests across India, Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Zubin Saxena said.
Also Read
Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum
Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report
Hospitality industry set for buoyant 2023, cashes India's G20 presidency
Hotels, resorts sold out on high demand for Christmas-New Year celebrations
As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever
Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 1,250 crore into its financial services arm
TCS denies strict warning to employees in return-to-office policy
Food Corporation of India to conclude recruitment process of 5,159 posts
Auto cos post record sales for May amid better chip supply, high SUV demand
WhatsApp bans over 7.4 mn Indian accounts in April to prevent online abuse
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)