Ramkrishna Forgings receives order worth $220 million in North America

The Kolkata-based company is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel and stainless steel forgings

The company's stock settled at Rs 760.80 on Tuesday, up 1.80 per cent on BSE | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Ramkrishna Forgings on Tuesday said it has secured a $220 million (about Rs 1,800 crore) order in North America.
"The contract spans over a decade and marks the company's foray into a new vertical within the forging sector, focusing on supplying tier 1 customers in the light vehicle segment across North America," the company said in a statement.
The value of the contract is $220 million, it said.
"We are fully committed to delivering superior quality forgings that drive value and innovation in the North American Light Vehicle segment. With this, the company is poised to further strengthen its foothold in the automotive forging market while continuing to explore avenues for growth and expansion," Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings said.
The Kolkata-based company is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel and stainless steel forgings.
The company's stock settled at Rs 760.80 on Tuesday, up 1.80 per cent on BSE.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

