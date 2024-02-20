JSW Group, Volkswagen begin talks to set up electric vehicle joint venture

The electric vehicles project of the JSW Group is set up by the private entities of the Jindal family and does not include any of the listed entities

The JSW Group has started talks with German auto major Volkswagen AG for the supply of technology and components to the ambitious Rs 40,000 crore electric vehicles project in Odisha.

The talks with JSW came within days of the German carmaker announcing that it would supply electric vehicle components and battery cells to Mahindra & Mahindra. Mahindra plans to launch electric sport utility vehicles in December with components from Volkswagen’s MEB platform and unified cells.



A source close to the development said a high-level team of Volkswagen AG made a presentation to the top brass of JSW Group, including Chairman Sajjan Jindal and scion Parth Jindal on Tuesday about the technology developed by the German car major.

The electric vehicles project of the JSW Group is set up by the private entities of the Jindal family and does not include any of the listed entities. JSW Group would also look at inviting financial investors for the projects in the future, said the source.

When contacted, a Volkswagen Group spokesperson declined to comment. “We refrain from providing comments on market rumours and speculations," a JSW Group spokesperson said.

The group has also signed a joint venture agreement with MG Motor, a company owned by SAIC Motor Corp of China, to pick up a 35 per cent stake to manufacture electric cars. The due diligence exercise for the project is currently underway with JSW officials looking at MG Motors' Halol (Gujarat) facility, the source said. “There will be separate JVs for cars, battery manufacturing, and other components with JSW Group,” said a source. The Odisha project consists of a 50 GWh EV battery plant, EVs, Lithium refinery, Copper smelter, and related component manufacturing units. The project will manufacture both commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

According to industry estimates, the price difference between electric cars and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is almost 30 per cent. The group plans to bring down EV cars on par with combustion engine cars, said a source in the group. The cars would be priced at around Rs 20 lakh.

China has sold 10 million EVs and India has sold around 0.1 million. As per Jindal, China has set up a 2000 gigawatt battery plant and till now India has not set up a 1 GW plant. "We seek to redefine the way people commute and power their lives by enhancing EV penetration," Sajjan Jindal said recently in an email to this newspaper.

Apart from JSW Group, which is making a high-investment entry into the EV market, India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India, is also planning to enter the EV market. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are selling passenger cars but the volumes are not very high. Apart from local carmakers, most of the foreign carmakers, including Tesla, want to enter the Indian market as demand for battery-powered transport slows down in the United States and in Europe.

Volkswagen plans to sell fully-built electrified units in India, and later assemble more premium EVs, and the carmaker said it would make electric cars locally only after 2026, company officials had earlier indicated.