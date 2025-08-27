Accor Hotels appoints Ranju Alex as new CEO for South Asian operations

French hospitality major Accor Hotels on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ranju Alex as its chief executive officer (CEO) for the South Asian region, covering India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, according to its release.
Alex was previously regional vice-president for Marriott International in South Asia, overseeing more than 170 hotels across the area. She began her career with the Oberoi Group in 1993 and has held several leadership positions at Marriott International in a career spanning three decades, the release added.
“I am delighted to join an organisation with the most comprehensive and exciting portfolio of brands in the region. It will be an honour to lead the group’s vision in this region, and I eagerly look forward to this exciting role,” she said in a statement.
Accor Hotels currently operates more than 70 hotels in South Asia, with over 30 in the pipeline. Earlier this year, Accor Hotels and InterGlobe announced the creation of a new joint venture consolidating all their businesses into a single entity, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. Under this arrangement, Accor Hotels and InterGlobe, the parent firm of IndiGo, plan to open 300 hotels in India by 2030.
“We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome Ranju to the Accor and InterGlobe family. She brings a wealth of experience, skills and relationships into our business, and we look forward to building the foremost hospitality platform in the region under her leadership,” Gaurav Bhushan, chairman of the proposed Accor Hotels and InterGlobe joint venture, said in a statement.