Home / Companies / News / TCS forms new AI and services transformation unit, Amit Kapur to lead

TCS forms new AI and services transformation unit, Amit Kapur to lead

TCS has created a new AI and services transformation unit under Amit Kapur, consolidating its AI strategy and accelerating innovation, client engagement, and digital transformation

TCS

In Q4FY25, the company had announced the split of its AI.Cloud unit into two separate business units focused on AI and Data, and Cloud. K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, had told Business Standard after the results that the decision reflected market trends

Shivani Shinde
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT services firm, has created a new AI and services transformation unit, underscoring the growing importance of artificial intelligence in its strategy.
 
The unit will be headed globally by Amit Kapur, a TCS veteran who currently leads the company’s UK and Ireland business, effective 1 September 2025. He will take charge as Chief AI and services transformation officer, reporting directly to Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President & Chief Operating Officer of TCS.
 
The announcement was made by the company in an internal email to its employees, which Business Standard has reviewed.
 
 
The restructuring consolidates TCS’ AI initiatives, including the AI & Data unit carved out in Q4FY25, into a single entity aimed at driving innovation, simplifying client engagement, and accelerating digital transformation.
 
“We will also reimagine our investments in our TCS Pace Ports worldwide to bring real-world experiences and possibilities of AI closer to our customers,” Subramanian said in the email.

The new unit will integrate all of the firm’s existing teams and capabilities in AI and work closely with other horizontal service units, as well as industry business groups, to scale TCS’ impact in this area and enable benefit realisation at scale for clients.
 
“This will include reinvigorating our service propositions, deepening our AI domain solutions, orchestrating new partnership ecosystems, and accelerating rapid innovation in delivery of AI-powered integrated technology services across operations, engineering, and modernisation,” the email stated.
 
Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder and Executive Chairman, Everest Group, described the changes at TCS as very encouraging, especially as AI is disrupting the tech services industry.
 
“To date TCS has been cautious in its AI approach and strategy and has focused more on its industry-leading low-cost model, and has been left behind by its more aggressive competitors such as Accenture and Cognizant. This announcement indicates that much more investment and senior management focus is now being given to the AI transformation challenge,” he said in an email response to the changes.
 
He added that TCS is now taking concrete actions to ensure it is not left behind in this disruption and will use AI aggressively across its businesses. “The appointment of Amit Kapur, a senior and well-respected executive, underscores the seriousness with which TCS is viewing the AI challenge,” he said.
 
In Q4FY25, the company had announced the split of its AI.Cloud unit into two separate business units focused on AI and Data, and Cloud. K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, had told Business Standard after the results that the decision reflected market trends.
 
“This reflects trends in the market. When we created the AI.Cloud unit, the story was led by the hyperscalers. This business is also very partnership-focused. Over time, however, we realised that many more AI-native partners are emerging and the space is evolving rapidly — it requires dedicated focus. Also, the Cloud business is growing. We didn’t want to club both together and create a bandwidth issue. The skill sets required for each business are also different,” said Krithivasan.

Topics : Artificial intelligence TCS Tata Consultancy Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Business Standard
