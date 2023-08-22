Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Ravi Kapoor to retire as Citi banking, advisory head for South Asia

This move recognises Balasubramanian's stature, both internally and externally with the clients. Rahul Saraf will continue to head Investment Banking for India

Citibank

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Citigroup on Tuesday said Ravi Kapoor will retire as Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) Head for South Asia and India after working with the group for 18 years.
K Balasubramanian will take over the role of BCMA Head for South Asia and India, in addition to his current Corporate Bank Head role. Rahul Saraf will continue to head Investment Banking for India, Citi said in a statement.
"Ravi Kapoor, who headed BCMA for Citi India and South Asia, has decided to retire from the Bank after 18 illustrious years at Citi and a career spanning 35 years. Ravi attained the superannuation age last year and stayed back at the firm's request," it said.
Over the last 13 years in his role as BCMA Head, Kapoor has been instrumental in developing deep client relationships with large Indian conglomerates, mid-market companies and market participants at the senior-most level and built a leading investment bank in India, the statement said.
This move recognises Balasubramanian's stature, both internally and externally with the clients. Rahul Saraf will continue to head Investment Banking for India.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Citi signals consequences for not complying with return to office norms

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Citi MD Ravi Kapoor to retire next month; K Balasubramanian to take over

Hotels, buses would contribute more than half of our biz: Cleartrip CEO

No role in banks' selling loans to Edelweiss ARC: GTL Infrastructure

Wipro begins digital skill credentialing and validation initiative

Glenmark Pharma settles drug pricing case with US Department of Justice

Adani Enterprises shares climb 2.2% as promoters up stake in flagship firm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Citi Bank

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon