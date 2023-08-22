Wipro begins digital skill credentialing and validation initiative

Wipro ltd has announced the launch of a digital skills credentialing and verification initiative in India. The initiative aims to engage businesses, educational institutions, and the government to create a standardised framework for credentialing and validation of skills, subsequently making the validation of credentials easier, faster, and more reliable.

Built on Wipro's Lab45 DICE ID platform and powered by blockchain principles of decentralisation, security, and trust, the verifiable skill credential and the associated digital ecosystem are expected to reshape India's talent identification and verification landscape and beyond.

This digital ecosystem aims to provide a secure, trusted, and efficient way of validating certifications and educational credits, helping address the challenges surrounding skills and credential verification amidst a rapidly growing number of courses and certifications offered in India.

"The education sector in India is expected to double in size in the coming years. Yet, there is no easy, or standard, way to validate the courses and certifications offered by a multitude of institutions," said Subha Tatavarti, chief technology officer at Wipro.

Tatvarti added that by building a wide-reaching ecosystem on Wipro's platform, the company aims to "accelerate the creation of a standard and interoperable credentialing framework". This should in turn, alleviate the challenges faced in the skills verification process.

In its release, the company added that the country's education industry is expected to double by 2025. Moreover, according to Statista, professional certificate-providing businesses are expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly nine per cent between 2023 and 2027.

Kirti Seth, CEO of NASSCOM Future Skills Prime, added, "The verifiable skill credential ecosystem will bring immense value to the industry, helping to foster standardisation, efficiency, and recognition of skills across diverse sectors. The benefits to the credential owner and seeker are immense in the form of saving time, money and effort currently spent in validating information."

