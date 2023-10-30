close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Raymond secures redevelopment project in Mumbai, eyes Rs 1,700 cr revenue

Earlier this month, the company said it would invest up to Rs 301 crore in its arm Ten X Realty Ltd

Raymond

The company said it would pursue this project post internal and external approvals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Diversified group Raymond Ltd on Monday said its arm has bagged a redevelopment project in Mumbai with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 1,700 crore.
In a regulatory filing, Raymond Ltd informed that 'Ten X Realty Ltd, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has been selected as the preferred developer for redevelopment of Kumari Jethi T Sipahimalani CHS Ltd (also known as Navjivan Society) located in Mahim West, Mumbai.
"Spread across 3.6 acres, the project is strategically located at one of the most sought-after residential areas of Mumbai and estimated to have a revenue potential in excess of Rs 1,700 crore over the project period," it added.
The company said it would pursue this project post internal and external approvals.
"This is in line with the company's growth plans of real estate development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and follows our first project outside Thane, in Bandra East, where we recently commenced construction," Raymond said.
Earlier this month, the company said it would invest up to Rs 301 crore in its arm Ten X Realty Ltd.
Raymond Ltd, in a regulatory filing, had informed that its board has approved to "invest an amount up to Rs 301 crore in one or more tranches in Ten X Realty Ltd (TXRL).
"Out of the said investment, the company will invest up to Rs 125 crore in the form of redeemable preference shares which would be subject to such terms as may be finally decided and agreed. The balance amount of Rs 176 crore will be invested by providing Inter Corporate Deposit (ICD) to TXRL," it added.
Raymond has a significant presence in the textile and apparel sector and diverse segments such as consumer care, realty, and engineering in national and international markets.

Also Read

What is the Dharavi redevelopment project? Here is all you need to know

Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore

Raymond Group's Singhania takes on Maserati on safety, performance

Raymond consolidated net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 1,066.74 crore in Q1

Dharavi redevelopment may dampen real estate prices in Mumbai

HCLTech to drive Banco do Brasil's digital transformation with Salesforce

Manipal Group invests in Purplle with secondary purchase from JSW Ventures

Waaree Energies secures 200 MW module supply order from ENGIE India

Realty firm Macrotech to launch housing projects worth Rs 12,000 cr by Mar

Blackstone enters Indian healthcare services with Care Hospitals buy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Raymond Mumbai

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Andhra Train AccidentGold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon