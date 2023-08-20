Confirmation

Raymond Group's Singhania takes on Maserati on safety, performance

Singhania also criticised the carmaker for failing to return his representatives' calls for over a week, questioning the level of customer service provided

Gautam Singhania

Gautam Singhania

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Gautam Singhania, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, has expressed his concerns over safety and performance of luxury car Maserati MC20 --launched in India in May.

Singhania posted a series of tweets raising questions about the car's performance, safety, and customer service.

On August 10th, Singhania tweeted urging potential buyers of the Maserati MC20 to consult him before buying the Rs 3.69 crore car. Later on August 15th, Singhania, an auto enthusiast, said the Maserati MC20 had been the worst car he had ever driven and advised potential buyers to think twice before investing in a Maserati vehicle, citing a sub-par driving experience. He later challenged Maserati to bring in an independent test driver to evaluate the MC20's performance.

Also Read: Murugappa Group resolves longstanding family dispute, strikes deal

In an interaction with the media on Friday, Singhania expressed grave concerns about the safety of the Maserati MC20. He alleged that the car's suspension system was inadequate for Indian roads and that driving at high speeds could lead to fatal accidents. Singhania suggested that Indian authorities should take note of these concerns and called for a reassessment of the car's safety standards.

Singhania also criticised the carmaker for failing to return his representatives' calls for over a week, questioning the level of customer service provided.

In response to his allegations, Maserati was quoted by Moneycontrol as  saying that its vehicles undergo rigorous quality control measures before they leave our facilities, ensuring that they not only meet but exceed industry benchmarks. "Our team was quick to address the technical concerns raised by Singhania's team," it said.

Also Read: Ather Energy to make net profit in 24 months, plans to raise more funds

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

