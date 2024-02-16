Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI extends Paytm Payments Bank restriction deadline to March 15

The earlier deadline was Feb 29

Paytm Payments Bank

Press Trust of India MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The RBI on Friday gave 15 days more till March 15, 2024 to Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop deposits, credit transactions or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, and FASTags, keeping in view the interest of customers, including merchants.

As per a January 31 order of the central bank, PPBL was asked to stop further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, and National Common Mobility Cards, after February 29.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The RBI said this is being done keeping in view the interest of customers (including merchants) of PPBL who may require a little more time to make alternative arrangements and the larger public interest.

"Further, it is directed that the bank shall facilitate a seamless withdrawal of customer deposits that are parked with partner banks under the automatic ‘sweep-in sweep-out' facility without causing any inconvenience to such customers," the Reserve Bank of India said.

The central bank has taken action against PPBL for persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action.

On Friday, the RBI also released a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), for the convenience of customers of PPBL, and the general public at large.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

RBI to meet NHAI, NPCI to discuss rescue plan for Paytm PB users: Report

Paytm Payments Bank and RBI ban: What went wrong and the story so far

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz

PPBL crisis: We give enough time to comply with rules, says RBI Governor

Max Healthcare Institute acquires Alexis Hospital at Rs 412 cr valuation

Akasa Air to start international ops from March 28; first flight to Doha

Coal scam: CBI names Monnet Ispat and Energy, CMD Jajodia in charge sheet

Oberoi Realty ties up with Marriott to manage two new hotels in Mumbai

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways bid for bankrupt Go First

Topics : Paytm RBI Paytm Payments Bank Indian banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon