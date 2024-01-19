Sensex (    %)
                        
CDSL launches multi-lingual support for a/c statement and chatbots

CDSL is the country's largest depository in terms of the number of demat accounts handled

CDSL

CDSL

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Central Depository Services India (CDSL), the country’s only listed depository, has launched multi-lingual support for account statements and chatbots in a bid to reach out to a larger audience.

CDSL is the country’s largest depository in terms of number of demat accounts handled. At the end of December 2023, operated close to 101 million demat accounts—required to transact in shares and other securities.
CDSL has said the consolidated accounts statements (CAS) -- a single account statement that details financial transactions made by an investor during a month across direct investing, mutual funds, and other securities held in demat form—will now be available in 23 languages. Meanwhile, its chatbot (Buddy Sahayta 24*7') will now be offered in four languages.

These initiatives were launched by Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India during CDSL’s silver jubilee function held on Wednesday.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

