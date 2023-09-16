REC clears Rs 6,075 cr loan to Greenko, Rs 3,081 cr to Serentica Renewables

State-run REC Ltd has sanctioned a Rs 6,075-crore loan to renewable energy company Greenko for setting up a 1,440-MW standalone pumped storage project.

REC has also sanctioned debt funding of more than Rs 3,081 crore to renewable energy company Serentica Renewables for its 560 MW peak greenfield solar-wind hybrid project in the Gadag district of Karnataka.

The REC is on a trajectory to achieve a green finance loan book of Rs 3 lakh Crore by the fiscal year 2030, a statement said.

REC is an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India. It provides financial assistance to the complete power-sector value chain, for various types of projects including generation, transmission & distribution and renewable energy.

REC has also diversified into non-power infrastructure and logistics sector, to cover areas such as airports, metro, railways, ports, bridges, etc.

Also Read 'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal' We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030 Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy RML Hospital to open speciality OPD for transgenders on PM Modi's birthday Top headlines: Sovereign wealth funds bullish on RRVL,Tata steel and more Dabur aims for Rs 7,000 crore in revenues in home and personal care segment Wipro inaugurates 75,000-sq-ft office in Jefferson City, Missouri BEL bags Rs 2,118.57 crore order from Cochin Shipyard for various equipment