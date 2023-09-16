Top headlines: Sovereign wealth funds bullish on RRVL,Tata steel and more

Sovereign wealth funds bullish on RRVL as valuation doubles in three years

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), which is looking to raise $2.5-3 billion from global investors ahead of a potential listing on the stock exchanges, has become a hot favourite of sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) with its valuation doubling in the last three years. Read More

Tata Steel signs 500 million pound-deal with UK govt for Port Talbot plant

The United Kingdom on Friday announced a joint investment package with Tata Steel worth £1.25 billion (about $1.55 billion), including a government grant of £500 million ($621 million,) to secure the future of Port Talbot operations in Wales — the country’s largest steelworks — giving a fresh lease of life to the structurally weak business. Read More

LVMH, Gucci to expand in India with new outlets in Reliance's luxury mall

Gucci, Cartier and Louis Vuitton are among the global brands to sign lea­ses for stores in Mukesh Amb­ani’s new Mumbai mall, The Jio World Plaza.The move comes as luxury firms and Reliance Industries seek to profit from strong economic growth and a rapid rise in the number of millionaires. Read More

Also Read Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy Top headlines: Delhi gears up for G20 Summit, Biden set to travel India Top headlines: RIL pushes battery unit timeline to 2026, PM signs off G20 Top headlines: KKR to invest in Reliance Retail, gains for rail, infra cos Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more Dabur aims for Rs 7,000 crore in revenues in home and personal care segment Wipro inaugurates 75,000-sq-ft office in Jefferson City, Missouri BEL bags Rs 2,118.57 crore order from Cochin Shipyard for various equipment LVMH, Gucci to expand in India with new outlets in Reliance's luxury mall Sovereign wealth funds bullish on RRVL as valuation doubles in three years

Area under millets except bajra lower than last year this season

The sowing of kharif crops in the country is almost over, and farmers will be watching weather patterns over the next few weeks. Despite the all-round push to promote millets (now called as “Shree Ann”), sowing in this respect hasn’t picked up as strongly except for bajra to some extent. Read More

MoD approves capital acquisition proposals worth about Rs 45,000 crore