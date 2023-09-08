Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

REC gets shareholders' nod to hike overall borrowing limit to Rs 6 trn

The special resolution to increase the borrowing limit of the REC from Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs six lakh crore was listed in the agenda of the AGM

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned REC Ltd has received shareholders' approval to increase the overall borrowing limit of the company from Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs six lakh crore in its 54th annual general meeting held on Wednesday.
"All the resolutions as set out in the Notice of 54th AGM, including addendum thereof, have been duly approved & passed by the shareholders with requisite majority," a BSE filing said.
The 54th AGM of REC Ltd was held on September 6, 2023.
The special resolution to increase the borrowing limit of the REC from Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs six lakh crore was listed in the agenda of the AGM.
Besides, the shareholders also approved a special resolution for raising funds through private placement of unsecured/secured non-convertible bonds/ debentures up to Rs 1,05,000 crore in one or more tranches till September 5, 2024.

Also Read

Apple faces scant shareholder dissent at its annual shareholder meeting

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

REC Chairman flags off first fleet of electric staff vehicles in Gurugram

Jio Platform's to create AI compute infra in collaboration with Nvidia

India could be the largest AI exporter in the world, says Nvidia CEO

After Reliance, Tata Group set to announce AI partnership with Nvidia

NTPC, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority to develop green hydrogen hub in TN

Former Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz gets funding for new venture Aaritya Tech

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : REC shareholder loans

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon