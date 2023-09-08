India could be the largest AI exporter in the world, says Nvidia CEO

Nvidia, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) computing, aims to build the largest AI workforce in the world, and India could be the largest exporter of AI products and talent globally, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said.

"India will produce and export more AI expertise than any other country in the world, and it could potentially be its largest exports," Huang said in a media briefing in Bengaluru.

As part of its vision to be a leader in the AI space, Nvidia aims to upskill and reskill every engineer in the organisation. "Every single engineer will be an AI engineer… AI will not take your job. The person who uses AI will take your job. So, we need to make sure that our engineers are most productive, efficient and can build the most important things," Huang said.

As part of kick-starting its larger skilling efforts for the entire ecosystem, the California-based company will reskill the over 600,000 employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, in AI skills. Going forward, it would like to work with other IT services companies as well as Indian universities to train the employees and students in AI, Huang said.

Nvidia has about 2,200 employees in India out of its total workforce of about 27,000 employees across 50 countries. It aims to more than double its headcount in the country in the next few years.

The company is betting big on the startup ecosystem and is working with 15,000 startups globally, including in India, to partner on AI projects.

Also Read RIL, NVIDIA join hands to build AI Infrastructure in India; stock up 1% Why Nvidia is on a bull run on Wall Street despite slump in computer sales How Nvidia is leading other chipmakers amid the emergence of ChatGPT Employee costs to haunt Indian IT even as biz prospects improve: Analysts TMS EP451: RBI repo rate pause, PSU banks, markets, Nvidia GPUs After Reliance, Tata Group set to announce AI partnership with Nvidia NTPC, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority to develop green hydrogen hub in TN Former Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz gets funding for new venture Aaritya Tech 25% pre-privatisation court cases by customers amicably resolved: Air India Oil India plans to invest $2 billion in projects, aims net zero by 2040

As part of its partnerships to create a strong AI ecosystem, Nvidia has partnered with Reliance Industries to develop an indigenous foundation large language model trained on the nation's diverse languages and trained for generative AI applications. It has also partnered with Tata Communications to build AI supercomputers.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Huang to discuss the potential India holds in the field of AI. "Had an excellent meeting with Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India," the Prime Minister said in a social media post.

Nvidia first set up operations in India in 2004 in Bengaluru. Since then, it has grown to four engineering development centres in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, employing about 3,800 professionals in the country. Further, the company works with a large community of 320,000 developers in India, participating in Nvidia's developer programme based in the country.

For the second quarter ended June, Nvidia reported a robust revenue of $13.5 billion, up 101 per cent from a year ago and 88 per cent from the preceding three months, driven by the AI boom across the world. The company, which follows the calendar year, clocked $27 billion revenue in FY23 and has over 7,500 granted and pending patent applications worldwide.

Nvidia claims to be the "world's engine for AI." According to the company, services from tech giants like Alibaba, Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Snap, Spotify, Tencent, and 40,000 other companies are built and run on Nvidia AI technologies.