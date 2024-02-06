Sensex (    %)
                        
Regulator BCAS seeks explanation from Vistara on Mumbai airport incident

Some passengers of Vistara flight UK 202 from Dubai were taken to domestic arrivals instead of international arrivals after landing at the Mumbai airport without completing the immigration process

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Regulator BCAS has sought an explanation from Vistara on the incident at the Mumbai airport where passengers from a Dubai flight were taken to the domestic terminal without completing the immigration process, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The incident happened on February 4.
Some passengers of Vistara flight UK 202 from Dubai were taken to domestic arrivals instead of international arrivals after landing at the Mumbai airport without completing the immigration process.
The official said the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought an explanation from Vistara on the incident.
In a statement on Monday, a Vistara spokesperson said a "few of our customers, arriving from Dubai to Mumbai on Vistara flight UK 202 on February 4, were erroneously taken to domestic arrivals instead of international arrivals".
The airline's team worked alongside security agencies and relevant authorities to ensure that these passengers were taken to the designated area to complete their arrival formalities and conclude their journey, the spokesperson had said.
The spokesperson had also said that the airline is "revisiting and further tightening our standard operating procedures to avoid any recurrence".

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

