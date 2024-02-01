Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Reliance, Bodhi Tree discuss 60% stake in Disney India merger talks: Rpts

Under the deal, Viacom18, the broadcast division of Ambani's Reliance Industries will merge with Disney India businesses

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

Representative image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance is advancing talks with Walt Disney to merge its India media businesses, with the Indian firm run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani set to pickup a 51-54 per cent stake and Disney around 40 per cent, three sources with direct knowledge said.
 
Bodhi Tree, which is a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Disney executive, Uday Shankar, is also in talks to take a stake of around 9 per cent in the merged entity, the sources added.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Reliance, Disney and Bodhi Tree did not immediately respond.
 
Reliance and Disney, which each have a major streaming service as well as 120 television channels between them, have been in talks for weeks to create an entertainment superpower in the world's most populous nation.
 
Under the deal, Viacom18, the broadcast division of Ambani's Reliance Industries will merge with Disney India businesses. Two of the sources said the final percentage stake numbers could change.
 
Viacom18's shareholders also include Paramount Global as well as Bodhi Tree, which invested $500 million in the Indian company last April. Shankar also serves on Viacom18's board.

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Ambani as head for another 5 yrs

Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

Forbes India Richest List 2023: Mukesh Ambani reclaims top spot; full list

Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence

Bain Capital plans to invest $7 bn in India, boost hiring in next 3-5 yrs

Paytm expects up to $60 million hit from RBI action on its payments bank

Mastercard profit beats Wall Street estimates on healthy spending trends

Wipro on job cuts: Aligning business, talent to changing market environment

NTPC to bid for stressed KSK Mahanadi thermal power project in Chhattisgarh

Topics : Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Group Mukesh Ambani Disney India joint ventures in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon