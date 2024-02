Paytm said on Thursday it expects a worst case impact of 300 crore rupees ($36.13 million) to 500 crore rupees to its annual earnings from Reserve Bank of India's order barring its unit, Paytm Payments Bank, from accepting fresh deposits from March.

