Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Consumer Products acquires health foods maker Southern Health

Reliance Consumer Products acquires health foods maker Southern Health

Reliance Consumer Products has acquired Southern Health Foods of Tamil Nadu, owner of the Manna brand, to strengthen its foods and staples portfolio in the health foods segment

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

The acquisition reaffirms RCPL’s commitment to the health foods space.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has acquired Southern Health Foods, a leading health foods maker from Tamil Nadu, which houses the brand Manna, for an undisclosed amount. Manna has been manufacturing a wide range of healthy foods for well over two decades.
 
“The addition of Manna adds further strength to RCPL’s foods and staples portfolio that includes brands like Udhaiyam, Independence and SiL, through building a strong business vertical in the growing millet-based foods segment,” the company said in a release.
 
The acquisition reaffirms RCPL’s commitment to the health foods space.
 
Southern Health Foods is a player in several health-focused food categories such as packaged healthy foods, including millets, oats, multigrain products, health mixes, breakfast cereals and dry fruits, among others. Its flagship brand, Manna, is widely known for its healthy offerings in many emerging packaged foods categories such as millet flour, baby foods and multigrain drink mix.
 
 
T. Krishnakumar, director, RCPL, said, “Manna is one of the most trusted names in the health-focused foods market in Tamil Nadu, with a noticeable presence in the adjoining states. It is known for healthy offerings such as millet-based staples and mixes, drinks and baby food. Apart from adding muscle to RCPL’s packaged foods portfolio, Manna’s addition will help us serve consumers the best nutritious foods.
 
“With our strong distribution, R&D and supply chain capabilities, Manna would be made available in other geographies, eventually making it a household name across the country.”
 

More From This Section

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces and Japan's Mitsui Fudosan announce long-term JV

edelweiss financial services

Carlyle to invest ₹2,100 cr in Edelweiss housing finance arm for 45% stake

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank adopts Oracle Fusion Cloud to boost efficiency

AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca gets Indian regulator's nod to market cancer drug Imfinzi

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T bags 'significant' transport infrastructure development project in UAE

Topics : Reliance Group Company News Tamil Nadu Retail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateBangladesh PollsBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance