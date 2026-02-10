Reliance Consumer Products acquires health foods maker Southern Health

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has acquired Southern Health Foods, a leading health foods maker from Tamil Nadu, which houses the brand Manna, for an undisclosed amount. Manna has been manufacturing a wide range of healthy foods for well over two decades.

“The addition of Manna adds further strength to RCPL’s foods and staples portfolio that includes brands like Udhaiyam, Independence and SiL, through building a strong business vertical in the growing millet-based foods segment,” the company said in a release.

The acquisition reaffirms RCPL’s commitment to the health foods space.

Southern Health Foods is a player in several health-focused food categories such as packaged healthy foods, including millets, oats, multigrain products, health mixes, breakfast cereals and dry fruits, among others. Its flagship brand, Manna, is widely known for its healthy offerings in many emerging packaged foods categories such as millet flour, baby foods and multigrain drink mix.

T. Krishnakumar, director, RCPL, said, “Manna is one of the most trusted names in the health-focused foods market in Tamil Nadu, with a noticeable presence in the adjoining states. It is known for healthy offerings such as millet-based staples and mixes, drinks and baby food. Apart from adding muscle to RCPL’s packaged foods portfolio, Manna’s addition will help us serve consumers the best nutritious foods.

“With our strong distribution, R&D and supply chain capabilities, Manna would be made available in other geographies, eventually making it a household name across the country.”