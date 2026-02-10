Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Lifespaces and Japan's Mitsui Fudosan announce long-term JV

Mahindra Lifespaces and Japan's Mitsui Fudosan announce long-term JV

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has entered into a long-term joint venture with Japan's Mitsui Fudosan Group, with a premium residential project in Bengaluru as the first development

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) has entered into a long-term joint venture with Japan’s largest real estate firm, Mitsui Fudosan Group, with Mahindra Blossom in Bengaluru as the first project under the partnership.
 
Mahindra Blossom is a premium, high-rise residential development with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,900 crore, comprising approximately 730 homes, located near Hopefarm Channasandra Metro Station on the Namma Metro Purple Line in the Whitefield area. Positioned along one of Bengaluru’s leading information technology and employment corridors, the project is the city’s fourth net-zero waste residential development, according to MLDL.
 
Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer, MLDL, said, “This joint venture with the Mitsui Fudosan Group marks a significant milestone for Mahindra Lifespaces. As Japan’s largest residential developer, Mitsui Fudosan sets global benchmarks in design, sustainability and customer experience, and we look forward to integrating their best practices into the first joint project, Mahindra Blossom, one of our premium developments in Bengaluru. We are working towards expanding this partnership.”
 
 
Mahindra Blossom marks Mitsui Fudosan Group’s entry into India’s residential sector. The Tokyo-headquartered firm entered India in 2020 through a $1 billion tie-up with the Bengaluru-based real estate company RMZ for a commercial project in Bengaluru.
 
Daijiro Eguchi, managing director, Mitsui Fudosan (Asia), said, “India represents a highly attractive residential market driven by strong economic fundamentals and rapid urbanisation. Together with Mahindra Lifespace Developers, we aspire to create a marquee residential development, driven by innovation and inspired design, that seamlessly blends global standards of quality and sustainability with deep local insight, contributing to the long-term evolution of India’s urban living environment.”

Also Read

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor

Mahindra group to invest ₹15,000 crore over 10 years in Nagpur unitpremium

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

Mahindra unveils ₹15,000 cr decade-long investment plan for Maharashtra

Used commercial vehicle sales see uptick amid auto sector slowdown

M&M bags order to supply 35,000 Scorpio Pik Ups to Indonesia's Agrinas

Mahindra Lifespace

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts ₹109 crore in profit for Q3 FY26

Mahindra SUV XEV 9S launch

Mahindra's XEV 9S, XUV 7XO clock nearly 94,000 bookings on launch day

 
Mitsui Fudosan Group has been conducting business in cities in China, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia, as well as Western countries such as the US and the UK.
 
On the other hand, MLDL’s development footprint spans 53.65 million square feet (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities, and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development or management at its integrated developments and industrial clusters across four locations.
 
This partnership adds to the increasing Japanese investments in Indian real estate. Prominent Japanese realty companies such as Sumitomo Realty & Development, Daibiru Corporation — a subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) — and Sumitomo Corporation have been building their India portfolios over the past few years across the commercial and residential segments.

More From This Section

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank adopts Oracle Fusion Cloud to boost efficiency

AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca gets Indian regulator's nod to market cancer drug Imfinzi

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T bags 'significant' transport infrastructure development project in UAE

adani, adani group

US inquiring about alleged Iranian oil imports, says Adani Enterprises

Standard Chartered, Diego De Giorgi, Apollo, StanChart

Standard Chartered CFO De Giorgi unexpectedly resigns to join Apollo

Topics : Mahindra Mahindra Lifespace joint ventures in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance