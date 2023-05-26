close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reliance Consumer Products partners General Mills to launch Alan's Bugles

RCPL, FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), announced its foray into the western snacks category with the launch of Alan's Bugles in India

IANS New Delhi
Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Friday announced its foray into the western snacks category with the launch of Alan's Bugles in India.

For the first time ever, snackers in India can enjoy Bugles, the international corn chips snacks brand with more than 50 years of heritage, owned by General Mills and available across major global markets, including the UK, US and the Middle East.

Speaking on the launch, an RCPL spokesperson said, "With the launch of Alan's, we want to ensure that the aspirational Indian consumer gets to taste and enjoy rich and premium offerings to satiate their snacking needs. We intend to actively participate in the growing western snacks market with greater focus on taste profile and overall experience. We are excited to launch range of Alan's snacks starting with Bugles, which is yet another step towards expanding our footprint in the FMCG market."

Alan's Bugles will offer a top-notch snacking experience to Indian consumers and will be available at pocket-friendly price points starting from Rs 10 in flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese. The launch is in line with RCPL's vision of offering quality products to Indian consumers at affordable price points.

Sheshadri Savalgi, Finance Director at General Mills India, said, "General Mills is thrilled to have one of its most globally loved brands - Bugles in India. Bugles are iconic cone-shaped corn chips with a light and airy crunch. What started in 1964 as the first delicious horn-shaped corn chip, has expanded across the globe. We look forward to seeing snack lovers across India enjoy Bugles that is loved by consumers globally!"

RCPL's launch of Alan's Bugles will start from Kerala and will be gradually expanded across India. With the launch, RCPL further strengthens its versatile FMCG portfolio comprising a wide beverage range under Campa, Sosyo and Raskik, daily essentials under Independence, confectionery under Toffeeman, biscuits under Maliban and home and personal care range under Glimmer and Dozo, among others.

Also Read

Reliance Retail enters JV with Circle E Retail for toy manufacturing

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

Covid won't impact fast-growing retail sector in 2023, says EY's Angshuman

Unfazed by competition from RIL, expect broad-based growth in FY24: GCPL

Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.3 bn in US battery plant

Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock gets 97 day-extension to pay dues to SBI

Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28, promises full refund

NCLAT sets aside NCLT order on Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger

How Nvidia is leading other chipmakers amid the emergence of ChatGPT

--IANS

san/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Industries General Mills

First Published: May 26 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BEML profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 158 cr in Jan-Mar quarter as expenses dip

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.3 bn in US battery plant

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor
2 min read

Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock gets 97 day-extension to pay dues to SBI

Jet Airways
2 min read

Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Most Popular

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Reliance completes acquisition of 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Retail
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon