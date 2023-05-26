close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28, promises full refund

This comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted 30 days to cash-strapped airline to submit a restructuring or revival plan

BS Web Team New Delhi
Go First

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Go First, on Friday, cancelled flights scheduled till May 28 citing operational reasons. It said that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. 
"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," the company said, according to a tweet shared by news agency ANI

This comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted 30 days to cash-strapped airline to submit a restructuring or revival plan, including on fleet, pilots, and maintenance plans.
The low-cost airline had stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The aviation regulator's order came after the airline had submitted its response to the show cause notice issued by the DGCA on May 8.
According to the DGCA official, cited in an IANS report, the airline has requested to be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations.

Also Read

DGCA asks Go First to refund passengers; airline scraps flights till May 9

Passengers to get full refund when downgraded from higher cabin: DGCA

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

NCLAT sets aside NCLT order on Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger

How Nvidia is leading other chipmakers amid the emergence of ChatGPT

Tesla whistleblower leaks data on customers' Full Self-Driving complaints

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

NCLAT to hear Zee Entertainment's plea challenging NCLT order today


"They will present it to the DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations," said the official.
The DGCA will assess the revival plan after Go First submits it to determine the next best course of action.

As for funds to restart operations, Go Airlines CEO Kaushik Khona had earlier told IANS that the company is yet to draw the balance of Rs 208 crore of the Rs 1,500 crore sanctioned under the Emergency Line Credit Guarantee Scheme (ELCGS).
According to him, the airline needs about Rs 17-18 crore per day for its operations as the trade partners may provide the needed items -- fuel and others -- on a cash and carry basis.

Khona had also said that the airline will be able to fly again soon with its planes to be up in the air in 7/8 days once the petition is admitted.
Topics : GoAir DGCA NCLT Aviation sector BS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Mahindra Q4 PAT up 18% at Rs 2,637 cr; revenue at Rs 32,366 cr

M&amp;M draws aggressive 6-year plan for auto and farm equipment segments
2 min read

NCLAT sets aside NCLT order on Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger

Incidentally, all three channels belong to the Zee network
2 min read

How Nvidia is leading other chipmakers amid the emergence of ChatGPT

Nvidia
3 min read

SAIL net profit falls 50% YoY to Rs 1,159.21 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Most Popular

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Reliance completes acquisition of 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Retail
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon