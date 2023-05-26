Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28, promises full refund



"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," the company said, according to a tweet shared by news agency ANI. Go First, on Friday, cancelled flights scheduled till May 28 citing operational reasons. It said that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.



The low-cost airline had stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). This comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted 30 days to cash-strapped airline to submit a restructuring or revival plan, including on fleet, pilots, and maintenance plans.



According to the DGCA official, cited in an IANS report, the airline has requested to be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations. The aviation regulator's order came after the airline had submitted its response to the show cause notice issued by the DGCA on May 8.

The DGCA will assess the revival plan after Go First submits it to determine the next best course of action. "They will present it to the DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations," said the official.



According to him, the airline needs about Rs 17-18 crore per day for its operations as the trade partners may provide the needed items -- fuel and others -- on a cash and carry basis. As for funds to restart operations, Go Airlines CEO Kaushik Khona had earlier told IANS that the company is yet to draw the balance of Rs 208 crore of the Rs 1,500 crore sanctioned under the Emergency Line Credit Guarantee Scheme (ELCGS).

Khona had also said that the airline will be able to fly again soon with its planes to be up in the air in 7/8 days once the petition is admitted.

