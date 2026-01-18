Reliance Consumer Products sees four brands cross ₹1,000 crore mark

Campa, Campa Energy, Independence and Good Life are the brands that have crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark so far, and in the October–December quarter, RCPL’s gross revenue crossed ₹5,000 crore. In its investor presentation, it said that sales of the Independence brand surpassed ₹1,500 crore.

The company sees 80 per cent of its sales coming from general trade and also has a presence in 17 countries through exports and franchisees, it said in its investor presentation following Reliance Industries’ results.

During the quarter, RCPL completed its demerger from Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) in Q3 FY26 and became a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) from December 1.

In its presentation, the company said it has acquired international beauty brands spanning key grooming and bathing segments. “We have acquired global rights to these heritage brands (with a few territories excluded) and aim to expand their presence in international markets while growing them in India,” it said. The brands include Brylcreem, Toni & Guy, Badedas and Matey.

During the October–December quarter, it also entered the pet care market with the launch of Waggies. “With Waggies, we aim to make high-quality, science-backed pet nutrition accessible and affordable for every pet parent in two key variants. We have launched pilots in key southern cities, with brand awareness being driven through digital campaigns and veterinarian advocacy,” the presentation said.

While the focus of the company in its initial phase was on building beverage brands, it is expected to shift its focus to staples and confectionery, with the beauty segment likely to be the next area of emphasis for RCPL.

Its oil brands are expanding nationally, having gained traction in Maharashtra, and in chocolates and confectionery, the company said it has built a comprehensive portfolio across the Lotus Chocolates, Toffeeman and Ravalgaon brands. In biscuits, it has witnessed green shoots due to expansion into new markets and increased customer demand for innovative product offerings such as Maliban Wafers and Maliban Tea-Time. In soaps, its brands Get Real and Glimmer are witnessing increased offtake in key markets.

During the quarter, the company also completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods, a move it said would strengthen its pan-India staples and foods business by leveraging Udhaiyams’ strong brand presence in Tamil Nadu and south India, and its distribution across the region.