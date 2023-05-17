close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

The new highest bid is from Space Mantra and five other companies have placed their bid for parts of the company

BS Web Team New Delhi
Future Retail

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance Retail and the Adani Group have opted out from the final round of bidding for Future Retail (FRL), ET Now reported on Wednesday citing sources. It stated that six final bids have been received for Future Retail.
The highest bid is from Space Mantra, while five other companies have placed their bid for parts of the company. These five bidders are Pinnacle Air, Palgun Tech LLC, Lehar Solutions, Goodwill Furniture and Sarvabhishta e-waste management, ET Now report added.

On March 23, creditors of FRL invited new Expressions of Interest (EoIs) whereby prospective buyers can bid for the debt-ridden firm "as a going concern or individual cluster or a combination of clusters of its assets", as it failed to attract a resolution plan in more than four months.
In April, 48 companies, including Reliance Retail and Adani Group, were shortlisted in the list of eligible resolution applicants for Future Retail.

On April 10, FRL updated a list of 49 companies, which had submitted EoIs after the company's lenders decided to invite fresh bids after dividing its assets into clusters.
Some of the other players who had submitted EoIs include WHSmith Travel Ltd, Sahara Enterprises, Century Copper Corp, Greentech worldwide, Harsha Vardhan Reddy, J C Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd, Pinnacle Air Pvt Ltd, and Universal Associates.

Also Read

As Future Retail bankruptcy crawls, Adani and Reliance among bidders

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Can India launch space firms like Skyroot into higher orbit?

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Suzlon gets order of 33 wind turbines from Vibrant for 99 MW energy project

Jio to cross 500 mn subscriber mark by FY26, maintain market leadership

Jindal Steel's Q4 profit down 70% as prices fall, cost of raw material rise

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

Q4 profit more than doubled on soaring demand, says Oberoi Realty


Except for Bommidala Enterprises, an Andhra Pradesh-based manufacturer of tobacco products, all companies were included in the final list. Bommidala Enterprises indicated that it will not be submitting a resolution plan.
Earlier in April, the Mumbai-based National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench had granted FRL an extension of 90 days till July 15, 2023, for concluding the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).
Topics : Future Retail Reliance Retail Adani Group BS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Suzlon gets order of 33 wind turbines from Vibrant for 99 MW energy project

Suzlon Energy
2 min read

Jio to cross 500 mn subscriber mark by FY26, maintain market leadership

jio, reliance jio
2 min read

Jindal Steel's Q4 profit down 70% as prices fall, cost of raw material rise

Steel
2 min read

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon