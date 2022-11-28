Can India launch space firms like Skyroot into higher orbit?
India's first privately-developed rocket, Vikram-S, blasted off towards the sky this month. Find out how India's commercial space industry may become a tech powerhouse and taste commercial success
An altogether different kind of race is, meanwhile, going on in space. India too is trying to land a spot there. After government-controlled ISRO, the country’s private sector too has made a move. India’s first privately-developed rocket, Vikram-S, blasted off towards the sky earlier this month. Some called it India’s SpaceX moment. But will it be? This podcast tells how India’s commercial space industry may well become a technology power house and taste commercial success
