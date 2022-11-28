JUST IN
Business Standard

Can India launch space firms like Skyroot into higher orbit?

India's first privately-developed rocket, Vikram-S, blasted off towards the sky this month. Find out how India's commercial space industry may become a tech powerhouse and taste commercial success

Topics
space race | rocket | ISRO

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Skyroot
Skyroot

    • An altogether different kind of race is, meanwhile, going on in space. India too is trying to land a spot there. After government-controlled ISRO, the country’s private sector too has made a move. India’s first privately-developed rocket, Vikram-S, blasted off towards the sky earlier this month. Some called it India’s SpaceX moment. But will it be? This podcast tells how India’s commercial space industry may well become a technology power house and taste commercial success

    First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 07:00 IST
