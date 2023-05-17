Jio to cross 500 mn subscriber mark by FY26, maintain market leadership



Expanding its network, Jio will acquire an estimated market share of 47 per cent by FY26 according to a Sanford C Bernstein report cited by the newspaper. The country's largest mobile network provider, Reliance Jio is set to cross 500 million subscribers by the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), a report published in The Economic Times (ET) has said.



Notably, Jio added 6.4 million customers to its network in the fourth quarter of FY23. Currently, Jio's subscriber count stands at 439.3 million as of March 2023, the report said. Global brokerages that keep an eye on the telecommunications space expect Jio's network to expand reaching 490-500 million subscribers by FY25 itself.



Interestingly, the brokerage said that some of the existing private equity investors in Jio Platforms may consider exiting the company in the future. Quoting insights from the Bernstein report, ET reported that Jio has the potential to become one of the most attractive telecom companies globally, both from the scale and growth perspective.

