close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

As Future Retail bankruptcy crawls, Adani and Reliance among bidders

Other names in list of prospective resolution applicants include Jindal Power, WH Smith Travel Ltd

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Group and former suitor Reliance Retail have again expressed interest in buying the assets of Future Retail that went bankrupt last year.
Other prominent names in the list of prospective resolution applicants (PRA) include Jindal Power, WH Smith Travel Ltd (UK-based travel retailer), and several other scrap dealers and waste recyclers, according 'Business Line' newspaper.

Reliance, Adani, and WH Smith were named in an earlier list of final PRAs released in November 2022. JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction is a new entrant.
None of the companies shortlisted earlier came up with resolution plans even after the deadline was extended twice. The last deadline was February 20.

The applicants were required to submit a bid for the company as a whole or they could submit bids for clusters. There were five clusters on which the applicant companies could place their bids.
After Future Retail defaulted on loans, it was taken to the bankruptcy proceedings by lender Bank of India.

Also Read

Kishore Biyani resigns as executive chairman and director of Future Retail

YES Bank to transfer Rs 48,000 cr stressed loans to JC Flowers by end Nov

Adani, Reliance among 15 bidders in race to buy Future Retail's assets

TMS Ep387: Kishore Biyani, Indian rupee, markets, High Seas Treaty

Is Steve Smith being propped up to captain Australia again a good sign?

JSW One Platforms raises Rs 205 cr from Mitsui at Rs 2,750 cr valuation

Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers

Jio Platforms gets Rs 350 crore deal to run NIC's cloud services for 5 yrs

Godrej Properties logs record sales booking of Rs 12,232 cr in FY23, up 56%


Kishore Biyani, Future's promoter, stepped down from the suspended board and later resigned as chairman and director of the company in January. However, Biyani later withdrew his resignation following objections raised by the resolution professional.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), India’s market regulator ordered the initiation of a forensic audit for the Future Group's accounts for the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 in August 2022.

Future Retails's assets were part of the 19 Future group companies operating in the retail, wholesale, logistic, and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be taken over by Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020.
However, following a legal tussle between Amazon and Reliance over the takeover, lenders rejected a Rs 24,713-crore deal.

The final list of PRAs will be out on April 13, and the deadline for submitting resolution plans is May 15.
Topics : Adani Group | Reliance Retail | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Want to make India engineering, manufacturing hub: Legrand CEO Coquart

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding, extends training programme for freshers

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
4 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read
Premium

Reliance Consumer Products sets focus on dairy and frozen foods

milk
3 min read

SBI Foundation commits Rs 3 mn grant to eight select social ventures

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
3 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

Reliance Consumer Products sets focus on dairy and frozen foods

milk
3 min read

Tata AIG, others to provide $10 billion insurance cover to Air India

tata, tata group
3 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon