Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reliance shareholders approve retail unit's $4 bn lease to Jio Financial

JFS plans to acquire equipment worth 360 billion rupees from Reliance Retail, as the financial services provider plans to enter the device leasing business

reliance

Through the deal, JFS' unit - Jio Leasing Services - will buy customer premises equipment, devices and telecom equipment such as routers and cell phones.

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shareholders of India's Reliance Industries approved a deal worth $4.3 billion between its units Reliance Retail and Jio Financial Services (JFS), according to a disclosure with stock exchanges on Friday.
JFS plans to acquire equipment worth Rs 36,000 crore from Reliance Retail, as the financial services provider plans to enter the device leasing business.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through the deal, JFS' unit - Jio Leasing Services - will buy customer premises equipment, devices and telecom equipment such as routers and cell phones.
Separately, shareholders of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company also approved the re-appointment of Yasir Othman Al Rumayyan, the chairman of Saudi Aramco, as an independent director for a second term of five consecutive years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Industries Jio Financial Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon